3 thoughts on “The Latest Issue”
I recall the very first gifted issue of SOM that I received. It was a God-send as it spoke to every challenge in my life. I subscribed for years, hit a financial crisis and re-read older issues. For a while, I stopped reading, but now that I decided the sacrifice to afford was well worth it and needed, I have subscribed again. I don’t think I realized how much this grate read meant until I started this subscription. It helps me with practical application and growth in my daily spiritual quest! THANK YOU.
Just like the computer I have an innermost guidance system.
In moments of sweet surrender, H.E.L.P. stands for Hello, Eternal, Loving, Presence.
Embracing the Divine within me, I know that Help, Wisdom, and Guidance always reside within me. From this daily guide from the September’s 2017 issue,
I created my Prayer treatment for safe travels.
God is all there is. I am one with God. All of us on the roads tomorrow in route and on our return are one.
My driving is safe and secure. We are surrounded by a white light of protection. I am secure and capable in all forms of transportation. I invoke visions of St Christopher and Jesus, as – the thing itself to journey with me. Dear God goes ahead of me to make the crooked path straight. Clear and prepare the road for my smooth travel, now.
We drives are in communion with each other as one.
I release this knowledge of complete safety, calm, and comfort knowing it is so.
I write it into the book of law.
Knowing This is God’s truth for me.
I release it and let it be done.
And so it is. Amen
So I am seeking the help and guidance of this magazine again in my life. I found comfort and strenghth in it at challenging times in my life and has given me that. Today I am seeking it to find words of comfort and encouragement to pass on to a family member who is facing some life changing circumstances. It’s like a constant flowing cosmic river of hope🏎✨