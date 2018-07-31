A Prayer for Oneness Revealed »

By Rev. Dr. Ron Fox

Senior Minister at CSLSpaceCoast.org

We gather this day to pray for peace in our day. In this moment, we recognize we are all one, blessed in our diversity, honoring our differences.

We may speak different languages, pray in our own way to the God of our choosing, wear skins of different colors and express our love in ways that differ.

Yet beneath all these differences, there remains an ever-present truth: We are all children of a loving God.

So I now speak these words of peace for each and every one of us.

Let us come together and cherish the gifts we all share on our beautiful planet. Let us planet seeds of love and compassion as we turn away from violence and hatred.

Let us embrace our children and create a world where they feel safe and protected, no longer living with the effects of war and anger.

Let us work together to be sure that each of us has enough to eat and feels free to turn to the God they believe in.

Let us welcome our differences as we glorify our oneness.

Let us remember that the choices we make create the world we live in, so make choices that speak to peace, compassion, dignity, love and forgiveness.

And lastly, let us always remember there is One Life and that Life is God. That Life is expressing as each of our lives right now. Thank you, God. Amen.

