I recall the very first gifted issue of SOM that I received. It was a God-send as it spoke to every challenge in my life. I subscribed for years, hit a financial crisis and re-read older issues. For a while, I stopped reading, but now that I decided the sacrifice to afford was well worth it and needed, I have subscribed again. I don’t think I realized how much this grate read meant until I started this subscription. It helps me with practical application and growth in my daily spiritual quest! THANK YOU.
One thought on “The Latest Issue”
