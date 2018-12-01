Meditate With Us on Dec. 31, 2018

At noon Greenwich time on December 31, 1986, millions of men, women, and children around the world gathered to participate in the most comprehensive prayer activity in history — a planetary affirmation of peace and love, forgiveness and understanding, involving a simultaneous global mind link. The purpose: to reverse the polarity of the negative force field in mind, achieve a critical mass of spiritual consciousness and usher in a new era of Peace on Earth.

Now, more than three decades later, the power of the World Healing Meditation by John Randolph Price is just as palpable and necessary.

On the last day of 2018, please join us in holding these words and intentions in your consciousness to reveal a world that works for all.

In the beginning …

In the beginning, God.

In the beginning God created the heaven

and the earth.

And God said, “Let there be light.”

And there was light.

Now is the time of the new beginning.

I am a co-creator with God, and it is a

new Heaven that comes,

as the Goodwill of God is expressed on

Earth through me.

It is the Kingdom of Light, Love, Peace and Understanding.

And I am doing my part to reveal its Reality.

I begin with me.

I am a living Soul and the Spirit of God

dwells in me, as me.

I and the Father are one,

and all that the Father has is mine.

In Truth, I am the Christ of God.

What is true of me is true of everyone,

for God is all and all is God.

I see only the Spirit of God in every Soul.

And to every man, woman and child on Earth

I say: I love you, for you are me. You are my Holy Self.

I now open my heart, and let the pure essence of

Unconditional Love pour out.

I see it as a Golden Light radiating from the

center of my being,

and I feel its Divine Vibration in and through me,

above and below me.

I am one with the Light.

I am filled with the Light.

I am illumined by the Light.

I am the Light of the world.

With purpose of mind, I send forth the Light.

I let the radiance go before me to join

the other Lights.

I know this is happening all over the world

at this moment.

I see the merging Lights.

There is now one Light.

We are the Light of the world.