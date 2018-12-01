Meditate With Us on Dec. 31, 2018
At noon Greenwich time on December 31, 1986, millions of men, women, and children around the world gathered to participate in the most comprehensive prayer activity in history — a planetary affirmation of peace and love, forgiveness and understanding, involving a simultaneous global mind link. The purpose: to reverse the polarity of the negative force field in mind, achieve a critical mass of spiritual consciousness and usher in a new era of Peace on Earth.
Now, more than three decades later, the power of the World Healing Meditation by John Randolph Price is just as palpable and necessary.
On the last day of 2018, please join us in holding these words and intentions in your consciousness to reveal a world that works for all.
In the beginning …
In the beginning, God.
In the beginning God created the heaven
and the earth.
And God said, “Let there be light.”
And there was light.
Now is the time of the new beginning.
I am a co-creator with God, and it is a
new Heaven that comes,
as the Goodwill of God is expressed on
Earth through me.
It is the Kingdom of Light, Love, Peace and Understanding.
And I am doing my part to reveal its Reality.
I begin with me.
I am a living Soul and the Spirit of God
dwells in me, as me.
I and the Father are one,
and all that the Father has is mine.
In Truth, I am the Christ of God.
What is true of me is true of everyone,
for God is all and all is God.
I see only the Spirit of God in every Soul.
And to every man, woman and child on Earth
I say: I love you, for you are me. You are my Holy Self.
I now open my heart, and let the pure essence of
Unconditional Love pour out.
I see it as a Golden Light radiating from the
center of my being,
and I feel its Divine Vibration in and through me,
above and below me.
I am one with the Light.
I am filled with the Light.
I am illumined by the Light.
I am the Light of the world.
With purpose of mind, I send forth the Light.
I let the radiance go before me to join
the other Lights.
I know this is happening all over the world
at this moment.
I see the merging Lights.
There is now one Light.
We are the Light of the world.
The one Light of Love, Peace and Understanding is moving.
It flows across the face of the Earth,
touching and illuminating every soul
in the shadow of the illusion.
And where there was darkness,
there is now the Light of Reality.
And the radiance grows, permeating, saturating every form of life.
There is only the vibration of one Perfect Life now.
All the kingdoms of the Earth respond,
and the Planet is alive with Light and Love.
There is total Oneness, and in this Oneness we speak the Word.
Let the sense of separation be dissolved.
Let mankind be returned to Godkind.
Let peace come forth in every mind.
Let Love flow forth from every heart.
Let forgiveness reign in every soul.
Let understanding be the common bond.
And now from the Light of the world,
the One Presence and
Power of the Universe responds.
The Activity of God is healing and harmonizing planet Earth.
Omnipotence is made manifest.
I am seeing the salvation of the planet
before my very eyes, as all false beliefs
and error patterns are dissolved.
The sense of separation is no more;
the healing has taken place,
and the world is restored to sanity.
This is the beginning of peace on Earth
and goodwill toward all,
as Love flows forth from every heart,
forgiveness reigns in every soul,
and all hearts and minds are one in perfect understanding.
It is done. And it is so.
— John Randolph Price, “The Planetary Commission,” 1986