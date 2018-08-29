The Power of Mind »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg and Kari Johnson, RScP (Publishing Business Administrator for the magazine) invite you into a rich and dynamic September 2018 issue. Our cover features Dr. Christiane Northrup, the 2018 Walden Award honoree in the “Mind/Body Healing” category.

You’ll also be inspired and impacted by:

Rev. Katherine Saux’s “Daily Guides” — 30 days of challenging your current thinking

Timber Hawkeye’s guide to accessing the power of your mind (the choice is always yours)

Margaret Stortz reminds us how everything is a divine idea before it manifests with her feature “Mind Over All”

Founder Dr. Ernest Holmes shares how “Ideas Control Your Destiny” and what you can do to shape the life of your dreams

Our first “Next Gen” feature shines the spotlight on author, speaker and activist Jeffon Seely

Reader favorite Kathy Juline is back with “Your Miracle Mind: Building a Bright Tomorrow” in the laboratory of our minds

Join the conversation on Facebook as we draw ever closer to reaching a half a million Friends!

Ask for us at your local Barnes & Noble today!

Watch the latest Facebook Live video filmed with Rev. Dr. David Goldberg and Kari Johnson, RScP, at Centers for Spiritual Living home office:

Join Dr. David Goldberg live for a preview of our September 2018 issue featuring Dr. Christiane Northrup on the cover and the 2018 New Thought Walden Awards honorees. Posted by Science of Mind magazine on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Comments

comments