Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into an expanded anniversary issue for October 2018. Our cover features Rev. Dr. Kenn Gordon, the spiritual leader for Centers for Spiritual Living. Dr. Kenn is celebrating 25 years in ministry, and we honor his work in the world that began so humbly a quarter of a century ago through candid photos and special tributes.

Dr. David is joined in conversation by Jill Fricker, RScP, the new CEO of Susan G. Komen Colorado. Jill talks about the foundation’s recent outreach and the Race for the Cure event.

You’ll also be inspired and impacted by:

“Sun Rising on Canadian New Thought” as we travel to the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Toronto, Canada, this month

The October “Daily Guides” from Dr. Ernest Holmes as curated by Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings

Parliament presenter Rev. Trish Hall and “A New Story of Peace … And You Get to Write It”

Advice columnist Stef Swink, RScP, invites us into a full feature called “Cherish the Awe of the Moment”

Founder Dr. Ernest Holmes teaches us in “How to Pray”

Our second “Next Gen” feature shines the spotlight on Rev. Erin McCabe, new mother and minister at the iconic Unity Village

Reader favorite Dennis Merritt Jones is back to challenge us in “Moving From Not Enough to More Than Enough”

Publisher and editor Rev. Dr. David Goldberg is joined by Jill Fricker, RScP, new CEO of Susan G. Komen Colorado, as we introduce the October 2018 issue featuring Rev. Dr. Kenn Gordon on the cover. We honor Breast Cancer Action month.

