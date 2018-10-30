Untethered From Fear »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into the November 2018 issue. Our cover features Bishop Carlton Pearson, the “fallen” golden child of the Pentecostal movement whose life story of faith is told through the Netflix film “Come Monday.”

Dr. David is joined in conversation by Jon Lentz, an expert on mindfulness in the workplace who was interviewed by Julie Mierau for a feature in the November issue. Jon is also a talented storyteller, and his piece “The Magic Box” will appear in the December issue as a holiday gift to readers.

You’ll also be inspired and impacted by:

Kathy Juline is back with “7 Seeds of Serenity” to help settle our busy minds and ease our hearts

The November “Daily Guides” by new voice Rev. Arthur Johnson who serves with Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings

Founder Dr. Ernest Holmes offers a valuable perspective on living through fear and what holds us back from living our dreams

Our third “Next Gen” feature shines the spotlight on Rev. Brian Akers from Oneness Center for Spiritual Living in Columbia, Maryland

Dr. Crystal Davis is highlighted for her work in servant leadership in a feature by Sara Awad

Watch the latest Facebook Live video filmed with Rev. Dr. David Goldberg and Jon Lentz at Centers for Spiritual Living home office:

