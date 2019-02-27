Demonstrate Integral Integrity »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg is joined by May McCarthy, who graces the March 2019 cover talking grit, life and success. McCarthy is the author of “The Gratitude Formula,” and the journey of her life is a fascinating and inspiring tale as told by Linda M. Potter. Watch our first virtual interview below.

You’ll find these other features and highlights inside:

Learn about the new Spiritually Guided Social Uplift Ministries (SUM), a series of programs developed by the Association for Global New Thought

Dennis Merritt Jones is back with “The Art of Spiritual Integrity”

The March 2019 “Daily Guides” by reader favorite Rev. Joanne McFadden

Kathy Juline, RScP, brings us fresh perspective with “Fire Brightens: Shining the Light of Wholeness”

Our seventh “Next Gen” feature by Julie Mierau shines the light on Rev. Masando Hiraoka, a powerful, progressive voice for social justice

Author Barb Beck talks with Sara Awad about “Love, Sex and the Spiritual Path”

Publication founder Dr. Ernest Holmes writes of “The Power of the ‘I Am’ Presence”

Join the conversation on Facebook as we draw ever closer to reaching a half a million Friends!

Featured image by Sunshine Seeds for Shutterstock.com

Ask for us at your local Barnes & Noble today!

Watch Dr. David Goldberg’s virtual interview with May McCarthy:

Comments

comments