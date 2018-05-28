Living From Divine Wisdom »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into the June 2018 issue featuring an exclusive interview with MUTTS comic creator Patrick McDonnell by the incomparable Rev. Barry Ebert. Check out a new video for “The Dog Song” from Rev. Barry here.

This marks our second annual special section devoted to readers’ pets. Find their sweet faces in the print edition, and keep checking the “Beloved Pets” photo gallery for new additions.

The Daily Guides are written by reader favorite Rev. Jane Beach. View her recent artwork and inspiration on her popular Facebook page.

Rev. Duchess Dale takes us inside the Centers for Spiritual Living animal kinship ministry — its history and how to get involved today.

Dr. Ernest Holmes studies the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth and offers a meditation for connecting to the Divine truth.

Rev. Dr. Petra Weldes is back with a new three-part series honoring diversity and inclusion in our communities. This first one is titled “Opening to Uniqueness.”

Sara Awad takes us on a journey with Rev. Dr. Patty Luckenbach through coping with grief and the loss of a loved one.

Musicians Karen Karsh and Park Peters take us inward into their experiences without sight and how they wouldn’t change their lives if they could.

Ron Fox writes “I AM Always Here,” giving insight on how to partner with the power and presence within that can never be harmed or destroyed.

