Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into the July 2018 issue with special guest, our monthly advice columnist Stef Swink, RScP. Stef worked side by side with the legendary Louise Hay as a ghost writer and brings her deep wisdom to Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine. In her own ministry, Stef is audaciously loving life and helping others do the same.

Julie Mierau shares an exclusive interview with the prolific Mark Nepo as we explore creating a legacy of community for future generations.

Author and Religious Science practitioner Linda M. Potter writes the Daily Guides for the first time.

Dr. Ernest Holmes takes us into how true spiritual freedom is defined in our lives.

Rev. Judy Morley, Ph.D., invites us to the Gettysburg battlefield for lessons in intuitive leadership.

Sara Awad explores “The Life-Changing Magic of the Mandala” with artist Kathy Rausch.

Terry Drew Karanen defines “The Five Steps to Living in Wholeness” in a feature about holistic freedom.

Reader favorite Dennis Merritt Jones tells us what he learned from an enchilada about being whole.

