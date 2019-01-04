Embody Spiritual Principles »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into the January 2019 issue, featuring a compelling story by Rev. Dr. Jesse Jennings on the cover: “Did Jesus Heal?”

It’s a powerful issue to kick of your new year:

“Hardcore Metaphysics, Part 1” from new voice, Rev. Gaylon McDowell

The January 2019 “Daily Guides” by Rev. Dr. Margaret Stortz, now in her 51st year of writing for the magazine

Publication founder Dr. Ernest Holmes explains “What Religious Science Is”

Our fifth “Next Gen” feature shines the spotlight on Nick Hemmert, RScP, co-founder of the Center for Awesomeness in Denver

Reader favorite Ellen Castro shares how to “Change Your Thinking”

Returning to our pages, the amazing Tama Kieves explores “The Genius of Uncertainty”

Renew your faith in the power of your own mind with Jennifer Picinic, Ph.D., and “The Mind As Creator”

