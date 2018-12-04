Forgive and Fulfill »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg invites you into the December 2018 issue. Our cover features our youngest spiritual hero ever — the courageous, fearless and defiant Malala Yousafzai, as told by associate editor Julie Mierau.

Dr. David is joined in conversation by Gary Schrenk, the executive director of the Science of Mind Foundation housed at Centers for Spiritual Living home office. If end-of-year giving is calling you, please consider contributing to the life-changing work of Science of Mind and the preservation of our history.

You’ll also be inspired and impacted by:

“Mindful Music” feature highlighting the powerful ministry of Lisa Ferraro and her beloved partner, Erika Luckett

The December “Daily Guides” by the incomparable heart of Rev. Dr. John B. Waterhouse

Founder Dr. Ernest Holmes talks about our need for forgiveness

Our fourth “Next Gen” feature shines the spotlight on Rev. Abigail Schairer and Center for Spiritual Living, Seattle

Margaret Stortz explains how “Forgiveness Promises Fulfillment”

Tools for living your authentic life from actor Glenn Morshower (of “24” and “The Resident” fame)

