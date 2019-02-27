Celebrate Our Unique Oneness »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg is joined by motivational author, speaker and coach Tama Kieves for your introduction to the April 2019 issue. Kieves was featured in January 2019 with “The Genius of Uncertainty.” Watch for more from her on our pages in the upcoming months.

In April, don’t miss these features and editorial highlights:

Margaret Stortz shares her “Lessons From Loss” after the transition of her beloved husband, Rev. Victor Postolaki

“1+1=Infinity: Twin Reflections”: Meet Veronika and Garth Jacob, twins who grew up in the Science of Mind philosophy

The April 2019 “Daily Guides” from the authentic heart of Rev. Jane Beach

Linda Dierks offers tips from her own journey in “Defining Your Individual Spiritual Practice”

Kelly Robbins, RScP, shares her guide for “Celebrating Your YOUness”

In our second feature in the recovery series, Rev. Carol Wilke shows us lessons from Japan and Alcoholics Anonymous

Our eighth “Next Gen” feature by Sara Awad showcases Rev. Amanda Ganley and her work in the world toward balance and living fearlessly

From the Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation, publication founder Dr. Ernest Holmes explores “Your Real Self”

