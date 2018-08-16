Set Off a Ripple of Good From Your Phone, Computer or Laptop »

It’s easy to give where you are spiritually fed.

Text any amount to 720-279-9445 (YGIL: Your Gift Is Love)

You can also » visit this website from your PC, tablet or mobile device.

  1. Text the number above with a dollar amount (for example, enter “10” into a text message).
  2. You will be walked through a simple, secure, one-time registration process to set up your giving account.
  3. You will also receive email confirmations along the way.
  4. Thank you for your generosity. All tax-deductible gifts benefit the Centers for Spiritual Living endowment fund and outreach projects in the world like this magazine.

