Spiritually Guided Social Uplift Ministry (SUM)

The SUM of Our Parts to Change the World

A Message From Dr. Kenn Gordon, Spiritual Leader, Centers for Spiritual Living

Developed and endorsed by Centers for Spiritual Living (CSL) through the Association for Global New Thought (AGNT), this Spiritually Guided Social Uplift Ministry (SUM) provides what so many centers are hungry for — a practical, productive and meaningful way to engage on difficult and challenging topics.

The 2019 focus areas are:

Gun Responsibility and Healing Violence

Religious Diversity and Inclusion

Homelessness and Poverty and

Healing Racism and Upholding Ethnic Fairness

We encourage you to consider this work for your fifth Sunday content in March, June, September and December of this year.

If you’re not currently an AGNT member, there is a fee for accessing the materials ($50 for individuals or $250 as an organization with multiple users). If the fee is burdensome, scholarships are available by emailing TheRock@CSLDallas.org.

Get started today at AGNT.Today/Social-Uplift-Ministry.

The first module is Gun Responsibility and Healing Gun Violence (could be used Sunday, March 31, 2019).

Our New Thought voices are needed now more than ever.

Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith shares an overview of the power of SUM:

