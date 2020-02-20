Ready, Set, Publish with Park Point Press!

Contact SelfPublish@CSL.org for custom pricing for YOUR book.

When you choose to work with Park Point Press, you’ll receive:

Ready …

You want to write a book and have an idea

What’s the purpose of your book?

Who’s your target audience?

What’s their knowledge base and what language do they speak?

Where is your audience and how are you going to reach them?

Set …

Complete the Park Point Press Self-Publishing Intake Form (email to SelfPublish@CSL.org)

Editorial evaluation

Marketing plan

Launch schedule

Be realistic: Editing your book can take longer than your think.

Keep your scheduling commitments

Publish!

Park Point Press is with you all the way with a dedicated team to take you from manuscript to books in hand.

You bring a complete, original manuscript, and we’ll work with you to market, print and make your book a reality.