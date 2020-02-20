Ready, Set, Publish with Park Point Press!
View the Park Point Press Self-Publishing Tiers
Contact SelfPublish@CSL.org for custom pricing for YOUR book.
When you choose to work with Park Point Press, you’ll receive:
Ready …
- You want to write a book and have an idea
- What’s the purpose of your book?
- Who’s your target audience?
- What’s their knowledge base and what language do they speak?
- Where is your audience and how are you going to reach them?
Set …
- Complete the Park Point Press Self-Publishing Intake Form (email to SelfPublish@CSL.org)
- Editorial evaluation
- Marketing plan
- Launch schedule
- Be realistic: Editing your book can take longer than your think.
- Keep your scheduling commitments
Publish!
Park Point Press is with you all the way with a dedicated team to take you from manuscript to books in hand.