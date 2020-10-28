It’s back for 2021.

» Get your 2021 Spiritual Journal

Due to higher-than-anticipated demand, please allow two weeks for processing and shipping after your purchase date.

This weekly journal supports your spiritual journey and includes:

  • At-a-glance calendars for 2021

  • Centers for Spiritual Living monthly and weekly Global Themes

  • Two pages for each week to capture your notes on weekly talks, personal reflections and goals

  • Quotes for each week for inspiration and contemplation

  • Convenient 5.5″ x 8.5″ travel size, 136 pages, wire coil-bound with durable covers

  • Save on shipping when you gather an order of 20 or more with your community and friends

We worked with the United States Postal Service to get you the best rate on shipping. Per the USPS expert, this product does not qualify as “Media Mail” because it can be written in. First-class postage for one journal is the lowest available rate, and the benefit to you is that the package is tracked.