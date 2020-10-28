It’s back for 2021.
» Get your 2021 Spiritual Journal
Due to higher-than-anticipated demand, please allow two weeks for processing and shipping after your purchase date.
This weekly journal supports your spiritual journey and includes:
-
At-a-glance calendars for 2021
-
Centers for Spiritual Living monthly and weekly Global Themes
-
Two pages for each week to capture your notes on weekly talks, personal reflections and goals
-
Quotes for each week for inspiration and contemplation
-
Convenient 5.5″ x 8.5″ travel size, 136 pages, wire coil-bound with durable covers
-
Save on shipping when you gather an order of 20 or more with your community and friends