The 2018 New Thought Walden Awards Honorees

Meet this remarkable group of more than 20 New Thought and socially conscious leaders — including artists, healers, teachers, ministers, activists, and other spiritual visionaries — who are working hard in creative ways to transform our world.

In this inaugural year, 27 honorees were chosen — five in each of five categories: New Thought Wisdom, Interfaith and Intercultural Understanding, Care and Reverence for the Earth, Spiritually Guided Social Activism and Next Generation (honoring those under 40). We’ve also named one honoree each for two special awards: the Mind/Body Healing Award (Dr. Christiane Northrup) and the Changemaker Award (Bishop Carlton Pearson).

Nominations for 2019 Now Open

Thank you for your interest in making nominations for the 2019 New Thought Walden Awards.

The Walden Awards honor those who use empowering spiritual ideas and philosophies to change lives and make our planet a better place. The awards are a joint partnership of six of the country’s largest New Thought organizations. A selection committee will choose a total of 18 honorees, three in each of the six categories named below.

To make a nomination, use the form below. You may make nominations in just one category or in up to all six categories. Feel free to nominate as many people as you please in each category. You can nominate people who are well known, but we’re particularly interested in hearing about relatively unsung heroes who deserve recognition. Nominations will be open until December 31, 2018.







The 2019 honorees will be announced online on August 1 and will be named in both the September/October issue of Unity Magazine and the September issue of Science of Mind magazine. Honorees will also be invited to take part in a live online summit to be held in October 2019. Watch WaldenAwards.org for updates throughout the year.

The New Thought Walden Awards partner organizations include Unity, Centers for Spiritual Living, Association for Global New Thought, Agape International Spiritual Center, Universal Foundation for Better Living, and Affiliated New Thought Network.

Thanks for participating!

Nomination Categories

New Thought Wisdom

Those who are making an exemplary contribution to the understanding, practice, and meaningful expression of New Thought wisdom and principle in the world today

Mind/Body Connection and Healing

Those who are making an exemplary contribution to exploring, understanding, and promoting the importance of the mind/body connection and healing

Interfaith and Intercultural Understanding

Those who are making an exemplary contribution to promoting the importance of and demonstrating a commitment to interfaith and intercultural understanding

Social and Environmental Activism

Those who are making an exemplary contribution to the understanding, practice, and meaningful expression of spiritually guided social and environmental activism

The Creative Arts and Entertainment

Those who are making an exemplary contribution to expressing spiritual concepts and/or social action through the creative arts or the entertainment industry

Next Generation

Those under the age of 40 who demonstrate commitment to spiritual growth and/or social action, inspiring hope for the future

