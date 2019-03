Share the Love, Grow Your Audience »

During Centers for Spiritual Living’s 2019 Vista online convention, the Publishing Team shared “Virtual to Viral: Social Media That Works” on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Led by Rev. Dr. David Goldberg and the team’s social media expert Julie Mierau, topics included livestream tests/successes, social media campaigns and strategies, the benefits of developing a website (still) and using inspirational memes to broaden your audience and expand your reach.

For CSL communities and anyone attending that convention presentation, we have created a free meme library to get you started or inspire your own creations. Click here and enter the password you were given (on page 16 of the Vista Power Point presentation).

