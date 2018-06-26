Livestream the AGNT Summer Rally Here »

The Leadership Council of the Association for Global New Thought (AGNT) will be hosting a summer rally in Chicago as part of its quarterly meeting. We’ll kick off tonight at 5 p.m. PT (6 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET).

» Just click here to join this night of progressive spirituality with your hosts Rev. Lola Wright and the brilliant team at Bodhi Spiritual Center.

Participants on the stage include Michael Bernard Beckwith, Roger Teel, Kenn Gordon, David Alexander and David Goldberg (publisher of this magazine) along with other powerful speakers and Bodhi’s amazing house band.

