Your Questions and Article Queries »

Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is published by Centers for Spiritual Living.

Connect with Centers for Spiritual Living online at CSL.org.

This document includes:

What We Want

Submission Guidelines for Writers

Types of Articles We Publish

Books, Films and CDs for Media Reviews

Rights of Publication

Due to the high volume of submissions we receive, we are only able to respond to your story if you have been accepted for publication. If you have not heard from us in two months, please feel free to submit your story elsewhere.

Comments

comments