Did You Know Dr. Ernest Holmes Created Beautiful Holiday Cards?

Religious scientists honor all faiths and paths to the Divine, and founder Dr. Ernest Holmes loved to celebrate the Christmas holiday with family and friends. His nickname, as you may know, was “Happy.”

Holmes worked with his friends at the Buzza-Cardoz0 greeting card company to c0-create a most magical, heartfelt line of cards honoring every occasion, from Mother’s Day and birthdays to Easter and Christmas.

Let’s take a walk back in time with the Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation to look at holiday issues from yesteryear. We only had so much space to share the beautiful greeting cards of Holmes, so we give them as a gift here. Knowing many blessings for you this holiday season.



A Prayer at Christmas

(Each link below is an image of a page from the card)

Cover | Page 1 | Page 2 | Page 3



The Christ Within Reborn

(Each link below is an image of a page from the card)



Cover | Interior



The Altar of Faith

(Each link below is an image of a page from the card)



Cover | Interior



This Christmas Day

(Each link below is an image of a page from the card)



Cover | Interior

