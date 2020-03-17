The Perfect Activity for Your Child/Inner Child »

It seems more people are staying put at this time. We have the perfect distraction and spiritual practice for children and inner children alike!

We invite you to enjoy this set of 10 free coloring mandalas from Centers for Spiritual Living’s new “Sacred Mandalas” coloring book.

Please feel free to share these beautiful coloring mandalas with your community. We know these creative inspirations from the heart of Rev. Laura Hallett will help to bring greater connection and calm in our communities around the world.

The full version of the book can be found online here.

Love and blessings,

The Publishing Department of Centers for Spiritual Living