You can cast your vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVRAWARDS

Each year, the Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) gives Visionary Awards to entries selected from among the best new products in the Mind Body Spirit marketplace. COVR’s Visionary Awards are the only awards of their kind in our industry.

Why Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine entered the COVR Awards:

We are passionate about our monthly ministry in the world. COVR winners enjoy many tools to further share their exceptional works. The COVR Awards help authors, filmmakers, product developers, musicians, jewelers and all entrants to promote their endeavors.

The honor of an award is newsworthy. The COVR Visionary Awards have built a reputation over the past 23 years as an awards program that embodies that which it is designed to celebrate — excellence. Many thousands of people from around the world vote in the COVR awards, provided extremely affordable exposure to many consumers, buyers, vendors, and distributors who serve the Mind Body Spirit industry.

Let us help celebrate our work in the world by voting for this publication for this prestigious award.

For more information, here are some resource links from COVR’s site: