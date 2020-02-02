Browse Our New Bookstore Before the 2020 Convention »

The Centers for Spiritual Living publishing team is preparing a special experience for attendees of the 2020 Spiritual Living Convention.

We’re taking over an entire room at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Denver from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Thursday, Feb. 20. Bookstore hours will be 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Stop by to meet the team and take home some brand new, one-of-a-kind CSL apparel, New Thought titles and lesser known Science of Mind books.

The items shown below will be sold exclusively at the convention bookstore. After convention, check out https://Shop.CSL.org to purchase.

Here are some highlights you don’t want to miss: