Browse Our New Bookstore Before the 2020 Convention »
The Centers for Spiritual Living publishing team is preparing a special experience for attendees of the 2020 Spiritual Living Convention.
We’re taking over an entire room at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Denver from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Thursday, Feb. 20. Bookstore hours will be 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Stop by to meet the team and take home some brand new, one-of-a-kind CSL apparel, New Thought titles and lesser known Science of Mind books.
The items shown below will be sold exclusively at the convention bookstore. After convention, check out https://Shop.CSL.org to purchase.
Here are some highlights you don’t want to miss:
- CSL 2020 Spiritual Journal and CSL Sacred Mandala Coloring Book (order yours before convention by emailing Shop@CSL.org)
- World Ministry of Prayer cards: 5 designs in both Spanish and English, sold in packets of 25 (order yours before convention by emailing Shop@CSL.org)
- CSL apparel: warm hats, gloves, scarves and hooded sweatshirts
- CSL t-shirts: tie-dyed, “Prays Well With Others” and “Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life”
- CSL items: mugs, PopSockets® in two designs, microfiber device cloths and other useful convention souvenirs
- Tables featuring book signings, CSL Global Services translations, CSL Education and the Science of Mind Archives and Library Foundation
- Books from Science of Mind Publishing, Spiritual Living Press and Park Point Press
- A new, self-published author program with three marketing tiers and custom production packages