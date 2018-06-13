Music and Poetry Dedicated to Our Pets »

In the June 2018 issue of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine, musicians Karen Karsh and Park Peters inspire with their tales of triumph and gratitude over adversity (both are vision-impaired, bold performers). Karsh shares a special bond with her service dog, Faulkner, and Peters is father to five cats at his home studio in Denver.

Enjoy one of Peters’ original songs below, “If Not Now, When?” Some lyrics are available in the June 2018 issue in the “Mindful Music” feature devoted to Park Peters and Karen Karen by Dr. Kent Rautenstraus:

Another artist to share her passion for pets is Religious Science practitioner Elizabeth Allen. Based at Om Center for Spiritual Living in La Mesa, California, Allen’s books and poetry are all about her life with animals, stories of deep love and loss intermixed with her New Thought journey.

Discover more about Allen’s work in the world and her published books on her website: ElizabethMJAllen.com

Here is a beautiful poem from Allen called “Ashami Rests.”

Ashami Rests

by Elizabeth Allen

He came around and I mean around

When I was no more looking

But searching

For peace

In a smoky quartz haze of tears

From losing the last one

His bright light shattering like a fallen moon

Upon dark days

Now gone

But somehow a little

Back again

For he has gone too

Not far

But still away

Yet he did what he came here to do

No easy or little task

Taking the hug from the tree &

Tugging the heart without moving a muscle

Chirping his sound around town

Into his final home

Down by the coast

Gentle days

Thriving under her care

Set up for life, I’d say

Worry-free

She dished sunlight up for dinner

Moonlight up for tea

And the days awash with a living

Of breakable blessings

Like china in tea

A life of little fuss

Poured

Into the night of liquid light

While angels shuffled

Between his fur-lined paws

Deep in the dirt now

Under Mother Earth

Beneath Father Sky

Ashami rests his silken crested soul

Into divinely orchestrated bliss

Like electricity out to sea

Adrift now

Spirit free

Ashami wrapped in stars

Draped in infinite love

As quiet adoration rings

And Ashami wonders

What’s for tea?

