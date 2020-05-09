Live Conversations to Nourish Mind and Spirit »
What: CSL’s “After-Lunch Special”
When: Every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. MT
Where: Science of Mind magazine’s Facebook page
CSL’s “After-Lunch Special” is a weekly interview series featuring some of the brightest beings in New Thought and Religious Science. For 15 to 20 minutes every Tuesday afternoon, you’ll spend time with:
- CSL ministers doing powerful work across the globe
- Accomplished authors with life-changing messages
- Uplifting musicians touching our souls
- Contributors to our monthly magazine
- The faces gracing our magazine covers
- Like-minded professionals transforming minds, bodies and futures
Save the date for these thoughtful conversations in May and early June:
- Tuesday, May 12th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
Barbara Bue kicks things off with New World Library’s Ellen Meredith, author of “The Language Your Body Speaks.”
- Tuesday, May 19th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
Debra Valentina will talk to Meghann Conter, founder of The Dames, a global online training and networking organization for successful female entrepreneurs and executives.
- Tuesday, May 26th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
Karin Wilson will interview Jeffon Seely, regular contributor to Science of Mind magazine. Jeffon’s feature in the May 2020 issue is “Tuning Into the Vibration of the Heart.”
- Tuesday, June 2nd @ 1:30 p.m. MT
CSL’s Music Director Amy Bishop, RScP, will be with the amazing Gary Lynn Floyd. Gary, beloved across New Thought, has been a vital part of the popular CSL Cozy Couch Concert Series since the pandemic response began in March.