Live Conversations to Nourish Mind and Spirit »

What: CSL’s “After-Lunch Special”

When: Every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. MT

Where: Science of Mind magazine’s Facebook page

CSL’s “After-Lunch Special” is a weekly interview series featuring some of the brightest beings in New Thought and Religious Science. For 15 to 20 minutes every Tuesday afternoon, you’ll spend time with:

  • CSL ministers doing powerful work across the globe
  • Accomplished authors with life-changing messages
  • Uplifting musicians touching our souls
  • Contributors to our monthly magazine
  • The faces gracing our magazine covers
  • Like-minded professionals transforming minds, bodies and futures

Save the date for these thoughtful conversations in May and early June:

  • Tuesday, May 12th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
     Barbara Bue kicks things off with New World Library’s Ellen Meredith, author of “The Language Your Body Speaks.”
  • Tuesday, May 19th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
    Debra Valentina will talk to Meghann Conter, founder of The Dames, a global online training and networking organization for successful female entrepreneurs and executives.
  • Tuesday, May 26th @ 1:30 p.m. MT
     Karin Wilson will interview Jeffon Seely, regular contributor to Science of Mind magazine. Jeffon’s feature in the May 2020 issue is “Tuning Into the Vibration of the Heart.”
  • Tuesday, June 2nd @ 1:30 p.m. MT
    CSL’s Music Director Amy Bishop, RScP, will be with the amazing Gary Lynn Floyd. Gary, beloved across New Thought, has been a vital part of the popular CSL Cozy Couch Concert Series since the pandemic response began in March.