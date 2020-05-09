Live Conversations to Nourish Mind and Spirit »

What: CSL’s “After-Lunch Special”

When: Every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. MT

Where: Science of Mind magazine’s Facebook page

CSL’s “After-Lunch Special” is a weekly interview series featuring some of the brightest beings in New Thought and Religious Science. For 15 to 20 minutes every Tuesday afternoon, you’ll spend time with:

CSL ministers doing powerful work across the globe

Accomplished authors with life-changing messages

Uplifting musicians touching our souls

Contributors to our monthly magazine

The faces gracing our magazine covers

Like-minded professionals transforming minds, bodies and futures

Save the date for these thoughtful conversations in May and early June: