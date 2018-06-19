A Unified Stand for Families

No More: This Is Our Humanity »

This is beyond politics. We are facing the inhumane treatment of innocent children and their families.

Leaders in the Association for Global New Thought (AGNT) yesterday (June 18, 2018) added their voices to other voices of faith, asking the U.S. President to immediately cease the separating of children from their families at the country’s southern border.

The letter includes this reminder from Dr. Ernest Holmes (founder of this magazine back in 1927):

“As we enter into the spirit of the meaning of U.S. Independence Day, the day when liberty, symbolically, was conceived, the day when freedom, objectively, in our country was announced, we … should think of it not merely as a political system or form of government, but we should think of it as a spiritual conception, an idea in the Divine Mind Itself, taking form in human experience; we should learn to love that liberty, and in loving the idea we should learn to tenderly and prayerfully handle the embodiment of that idea and nourish it always to greater strength; we should really conceive again the great spiritual conception of that rugged man of God who said, “ … that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the Earth.”

Consider some ways you can become part of the solution: