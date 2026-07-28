Our AI Guidelines

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Our Publishing Guidelines

Centers for Spiritual Living and its flagship publication, Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine, preserve and expand the legacy of Ernest Holmes and his contemporaries. We also have our sights set on the future, blending perennial wisdom with cutting-edge spiritual insights.

For nearly 100 years, the editorial team at Science of Mind magazine has welcomed all perspectives that enhance the lives of our readers. Our core tenet continues to be oneness rooted in the eternal truth of love, and we represent a spiritual movement needed now more than ever.

The work we publish addresses the multifaceted human approach to spirituality, as conceived by Holmes and brought into the 21st century by writers who approach complex issues with grace, humanity and skill.

Religious Science is not a one-size-fits-all approach to spirituality. We honor and highlight the latest in whole-human development, science, neuroscience and psychology.

Our writers bring their consciousness and talent to our pages, carefully crafting content that is more thoughtful, more true and more spiritual than that which AI is capable of producing.

We believe the brilliance and authenticity of our writers and creative team can support our readers with care and the deliberate articulation of complex concepts. Perhaps someday AI will recreate or refashion what we do, but it will never do so with the beauty and love our contributors bring to you.

We reassure our readers that we only publish works created by humans. And we want our writers and contributors to know we will accept nothing but their original work in their own voices. In this way, we pay homage to the original intent of Science of Mind magazine and Holmes, to every author on these pages and to every person who benefits from these insights.

—Science of Mind magazine’s editorial team