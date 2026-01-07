Home » Incarcerated Persons Ministry

Incarcerated Persons Ministry

by SOM Magazine
written by SOM Magazine

Make a Difference in the Life of an Incarcerated Person

Donate here: Give a one-year subscription to Science of Mind magazine

Your gift of $48.95 makes this powerful ministry possible. Thank you.

One of the most profound outreach efforts of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is complimentary subscriptions for incarcerated people and correction center study groups. The magazine supports learning and applying spiritual principles and practices to disrupt the cycle of crime and incarceration. It promotes a principled and transformative process for all those called to participate.

When you give on this page, we will send a one-year subscription to an incarcerated person who has requested magazines. If you have a particular person you would like share this gift with, please contact KJohnson@CSL.org.

“Science of Mind magazine was ordered from a friend of my father’s for me after my father passed away. I’ve gone through so many battles while here in prison, but this little magazine has always shown up just in time and helped bring my spirits along with my focus back to where it should be. I want to say ‘thank you’ to all.”

— Jonathon

