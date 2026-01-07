Incarcerated Persons Ministry

Make a Difference in the Life of an Incarcerated Person
Donate here: Give a one-year subscription to Science of Mind magazine
Your gift of $48.95 makes this powerful ministry possible. Thank you.
One of the most profound outreach efforts of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is complimentary subscriptions for incarcerated people and correction center study groups. The magazine supports learning and applying spiritual principles and practices to disrupt the cycle of crime and incarceration. It promotes a principled and transformative process for all those called to participate.
When you give on this page, we will send a one-year subscription to an incarcerated person who has requested magazines. If you have a particular person you would like share this gift with, please contact KJohnson@CSL.org.