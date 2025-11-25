Our Popular Daily Guides

December 2025 Daily Guides by Rev. Dr. Michael Gott

The Daily Guides have always been a beloved section of this publication. Each month, new spiritual guidance is imparted by members of the Centers for Spiritual Living communities. It’s lifelong insight you can’t find anywhere but Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

Each day brings two quotes from various wisdom teachers, a personal guide from the author’s life and a powerful affirmation. This daily inspiration has impacted generations of readers.

In case you don’t subscribe, here’s an example for you to enjoy:

Spiritual Evolution

Affirmation: I am willing to release anything that stands in the way of my authentic expression of divine grace and power. I recognize greater revelations of truth. I continue to discover the God of my being.

I began my studies in New Thought and Science of Mind in the fall of 1993, 32 years ago. My mind cannot quite accept that it has been so long. Science demonstrates that our perception of the passage of time changes as we age. We experience it moving faster and faster.

But it’s also hard to accept, because sometimes I still feel like a beginner. In each and every one of these 32 years, I learned some new insight or application of these transformational teachings and practices that made me think, “How have I been doing this all this time without knowing this part?”

I’m truly comforted by seeing my spiritual growth through an evolutionary lens. No matter how far I’ve come, there is still so much more for me to experience in my personal healing. My dearest friend Maggie Cole and I have an ongoing good-natured argument about her desire to depart this world “clean as a whistle,” to have released every false belief and limiting thought before her last breath. Maggie is a gifted practitioner and teacher in our movement.

She has achieved great things in consciousness. And I teasingly ask her, “So, you think you can now embody the entirety of the infinite potentiality of the cosmos?” We laugh, but for me there’s a point. If God is infinite, then my journey of revealing God in, through and as me also is infinite.

And there’s nothing we need to add, only things we need to release so our divine light can be revealed.

Quotes

As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.

— Rumi

Humanity is divinity made visible.

— Ernest Holmes & Raymond Charles Barker, “Richer Living”