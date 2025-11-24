Home » Start a Spiritual Living Circle!

Start a Spiritual Living Circle!

by SOM Magazine
written by SOM Magazine

Start an Awakened Conversation in Your Community »

Anyone can be part of our Spiritual Living Circles program. The concept is simple: You invite a circle of friends to discuss the ideas on living a spiritual life as described within the pages of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine. We provide complimentary monthly discussion guides to support your conversations.

Once registered, you and your Circle members will receive an email with a link for a free, six-month digital subscription to Science of Mind magazine.*

*Currently, the magazine is available in English only, but there are many translation options available online.

For more information and a simple start, contact Circles@CSL.org.

0 comment
19
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Our Popular Daily Guides

The Latest Issue

Monthly Gift: Daily Affirmations PDF

Centers for Spiritual Living

December 2025: Dive Deeper Into SoM

Science of Mind Magazine Columnists

Daily Readings for the Year

Loving Kindness Meditation

Protected: Resources: Getting Press Attention

The Archives

Science of Mind® is a registered U.S. trademark of SOMARK, INC. and all rights are reserved.
The CSL template website and its branded content are copyrighted by SOMARK, INC and all rights are reserved.
©2025 Centers for Spiritual Living. All rights reserved.