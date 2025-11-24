With you, we are creating a world that works for everyone.

Founded by Dr. Ernest Holmes in 1927 — the same year he started Science of Mind magazine — Centers for Spiritual Living offer you the opportunity to meet spiritual seekers and adventurers in over 300 spiritual communities around the world.

Just like Science of Mind magazine, our centers offer a practical spiritual teaching that draws on the golden thread of truth found in all faith paths plus New Thought principles to promote personal growth. With a variety of services available, our spiritual communities are ready to embrace, love and accept you as you are.

Find out more about Centers for Spiritual Living through these overviews:

» You can also download print-ready PDFs of these informational overviews for use at your Center or study group.

By clicking the link above, you will download a compressed (.zip) folder containing print-ready PDFs of all four summaries.

Everyone is included on the path to God!

Our purpose is to awaken humanity to its spiritual magnificence. Our vision is a world that works for everyone. Our mission is to provide spiritual tools for personal and global transformation.

If you’re looking for a warm, dynamic, loving community, we encourage you to visit one of our centers and claim the life your soul is seeking.