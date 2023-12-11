Home » Free PDF: Jan/Feb 2024 Magazine Delayed

Free PDF: Jan/Feb 2024 Magazine Delayed

by SOM Magazine
written by SOM Magazine

Delivery of your January/February 2024 double issue of the magazine is delayed.

We apologize for this inconvenience. To help stay on track with your daily spiritual reading, please download a free PDF of the January 2024 Daily Guides by Jeffon Seely: “A Grand Rising.”

