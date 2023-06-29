Our Popular Daily Guides

July 2023 Daily Guides by Rev. Dr. Michelle Medrano |

The Daily Guides have always been a beloved section of this publication. Each month, new spiritual guidance is imparted by members of the Centers for Spiritual Living communities. It’s lifelong insight you can’t find anywhere but Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

Each day brings two quotes from various wisdom teachers, a personal guide from the author’s life and a powerful affirmation. This daily inspiration has impacted generations.

In case you don’t subscribe, here’s an example of what you’re missing.

Mind Over Matter

Affirmation: Transcending my old patterns, I am willing to see and be present to my actual patterns of thought.

One of the greatest pieces of advice I ever received was simple, “Don’t believe everything you think.” While it is simple, it is not always easy. I notice that my thoughts and awareness can fall into little rabbit holes. Sometimes those rabbit holes are sweet, cute and pleasant. Other times they are dark, dismal and unpleasant.

Learning to observe thoughts, individually and as overall patterning to avoid, and transform those negative rabbit holes is a central practice for those of us seeking to change our lives for the better. Observation then becomes the key practice. It is a willingness to be radically honest with myself about what I really think about myself and my conditions to discover the changes I want to make. The dissonance between what I think I think and the actual conditions I experience is the first rabbit hole to explore. Upon further discovery, I can begin to change the trend of my thinking and change the trend of what I experience. This is a cornerstone of our teaching. However, it takes awareness, honesty and discipline to apply it to the conditions of our living.

The first step is the willingness to see the truth of what I have been investing in with my thoughts and thus building patterns of attraction that manifest in my experience. What I have not let myself see is usually what is winning out and creating the dissonance between thought and experience.

Quotes

The general direction in which we all want to go is that of getting more out of life than we have ever got out of it — we want to be more alive in ourselves and to get all sorts of improved conditions in our environment.

— Thomas Troward

To learn how to think is to learn how to live, for each person, by thinking, can bring into their experience whatsoever they desire — if they think correctly and becomes a living embodiment of their thoughts.

— Ernest Holmes, “The Essential Ernest Holmes,” page 22