Don José Ruiz: The Shaman’s Path to Freedom

Spend an enlightening hour of healing with don José Ruiz

Virtual event: Friday, July 14, 2023 | 9 a.m. Mountain Time

The Centers for Spiritual Living Speaker Series presents don José Ruiz for a look into his latest work, “The Shaman’s Path to Freedom: A Toltec Wisdom Book.” The time for change in our world is now, and that change can come only from within. Learn how to break free from the dream of current circumstances and align with the universal source to create a life you love.

Get your online tickets today at the CSL Shop.

For just $25, spend 60 minutes with don José Ruiz . Access the VIP experience for $60. This online event will shift your perspective and outcomes.

Ruiz will be featured on the July 2023 cover of Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine in an interview with CSL Spiritual Leader Rev. Soni Cantrell-Smith.