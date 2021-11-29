An Esoteric Christmas by Jesse Jennings »

Download the entire article above | Copyright © 2006 by Jesse G. Jennings. All rights reserved.

This article first appeared, in a slightly different form, in the December 2006 issue of “Science of Mind” magazine.

The cultural, commercial, charitable, musical, theatrical, literary, gustatory, generally familial, nominally religious and potentially really quite sacred time of year known as Christmas is full upon us. As I write this, in early September, it’s already in the air, and in no way do I mean the local weather, but sometime over last weekend, the nearby crafts store did morph from back-to-school items to discount ornaments.

Retail business relies on most of us dashing through the snow to snag that perfect gift, and count down the days like no one saw this coming, while the whole economy breathlessly tracks the retail trends that will affect interest rates into next summer. Christian churches, meanwhile, depend on full seats to make up for lesser attended summer Sundays, when there were no live camels on hand to wow their congregants.

All around us now, performers are rehearsing, bakers baking, ladies dancing, lords a-leaping. Everyone seems to be primping and preening for some grand occasion. Little children ― for whom, it is said, all this hoopla is ultimately intended ― wait for their just due on Christmas morning, or little bits of it, a door at a time, on an Advent calendar. Then the last package is opened, the final fruitcake consumed (if ever anyone actually eats fruit-cake), and it winds down for another year, perhaps around New Year’s or the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night. Then the Clauses take a week in the Bahamas with select senior elves, and return to start planning for the next, best Christmas ever.