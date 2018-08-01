Announcing our Monthly Themes for 2019! »
Have a story idea for next year? What’s on your heart and mind?
For questions and article queries …
Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is published by Centers for Spiritual Living.
Connect with Centers for Spiritual Living online at CSL.org.
» Download our Submission Guidelines here
Here’s a list of » 2019 Magazine Themes and submission dates to help you plan ahead.
This document includes:
- What We Want
- Submission Guidelines for Writers
- Types of Articles We Publish
- Books, Films and CDs for Media Reviews
- 2018 Themes and Submission Dates
- Rights of Publication
Visit the “Contact” page of this website to connect with a member of the publishing team.
Connect with us and please review the guidelines if you would like to:
- submit a writing sample and feature idea,
- submit a book or audio collection for inclusion in our “Media Reviews” section,
- submit a letter to the editor or
- advertise with us in the coming year.
Thank you for your interest in expanding lives through Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.
One thought on “2019 Magazine Themes”
I am unable to find “The Media Review Section,” so I will email to this location. Could this please be forwarded?