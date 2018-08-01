Announcing our Monthly Themes for 2019! »

Have a story idea for next year? What’s on your heart and mind?

For questions and article queries …

Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is published by Centers for Spiritual Living.

Connect with Centers for Spiritual Living online at CSL.org.

» Download our Submission Guidelines here

Here’s a list of » 2019 Magazine Themes and submission dates to help you plan ahead.

This document includes:

  • What We Want
  • Submission Guidelines for Writers
  • Types of Articles We Publish
  • Books, Films and CDs for Media Reviews
  • 2018 Themes and Submission Dates
  • Rights of Publication

Visit the “Contact” page of this website to connect with a member of the publishing team.

Connect with us and please review the guidelines if you would like to:

  • submit a writing sample and feature idea,
  • submit a book or audio collection for inclusion in our “Media Reviews” section,
  • submit a letter to the editor or
  • advertise with us in the coming year.

Thank you for your interest in expanding lives through Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

