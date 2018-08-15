Look Who’s Changing the World »

The Inaugural New Thought Walden Awards Honorees

Meet this remarkable group of 27 New Thought and socially conscious leaders — including artists, healers, teachers, ministers, activists, and other spiritual visionaries — who are working hard in creative ways to transform our world.

Unity is excited to initiate the New Thought Walden Awards to honor those who use empowering spiritual ideas and philosophies to change lives and make our planet a better place to live.

In our efforts, we’ve partnered with several other forward-thinking organizations: Centers for Spiritual Living and “Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind” magazine, Association for Global New Thought, Agape International Spiritual Center, Universal Foundation for Better Living and Affiliated New Thought Network.

Together, we invited the public to send us nominations while we dove into our own research. We received almost 300 nominations and considered each one carefully.

In this inaugural year, we’ve chosen 27 honorees — five in each of five categories: New Thought Wisdom, Interfaith and Intercultural Understanding, Care and Reverence for the Earth, Spiritually Guided Social Activism and Next Generation (honoring those under 40). We’ve also named one honoree each for two special awards: the Mind/Body Healing Award and the Changemaker Award.

Some honorees are well-known, while others are unsung heroes. All are remarkable. We hope the Waldens will not only honor these individuals and spotlight their notable accomplishments but also inspire the rest of us to follow in their footsteps.

Comments

comments