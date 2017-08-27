Hearts of Service »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg and Daily Guides author Rev. Dr. Michelle Medrano invite you to open your heart wide for the September 2017 issue. Our cover features Chantal Pierrat, founder of Emerging Women, talking about leading from the divine feminine. Check out the life-changing line-up for this year’s Emerging Women Live event in Denver, Colorado, October 5 – 8, 2017. Enjoy an empowering conversation between Pierrat and author Julie Mierau.

Reader favorite Kathy Juline is back with “Awake and Aware,” a piece about letting in the Light of Truth.

Dennis Merritt Jones asks you to fulfill your Earthly mission from God.

Rev. Dr. Michelle Medrano shares her first Daily Guides in this issue. Her focus is on listening to our hearts.

Dr. Petra Weldes offers her sixth and final installment of the “Spiritual Initiations” series. This month’s feature is called “From Human to Divine.”

Drs. Bonnie and David Paul take you inside the criminal justice system and how their Freedom to Choose Project is changing inmates’ lives.

As our 90th anniversary retrospectives continue, the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation visits the decade of 2007 to 2017 with “Hearts of Service” as we take a look at happenings in Religious Science and across our world.

Your boarding pass to our one-of-a-kind spiritual cruise is included on the cover of the September issue.

Enter your chance to win a deluxe ocean-view stateroom with balcony for just $25 during our “Great Cruise Giveaway e-Raffle.”

Ft. Lauderdale, Mexico, Grand Cayman: Cruise away with us during the “Spirit at Sea” anniversary event in January 2018!

Cruise away with us during the "Spirit at Sea" anniversary event in January 2018!

