Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your May 2017 issue, which features a reprinted “Cosmic Religion” article originally written by Dr. Albert Einstein in 1930. The message is as compelling and relevant today as it was more than 80 years ago. We also honor the history of this magazine and the Religious Science movement during our 90th anniversary year.

Along with the cover feature by Einstein, reflect on a transcript from Dr. Ernest Holmes’s radio show about “God and Dr. Einstein.”

Engage with a prayer about the power of imagination by Crystal Davis, Ph.D., chair of the Centers for Spiritual Living Member Council.

As our 90th anniversary retrospectives continue, the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation takes you back to 1967-1977. We also honor Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the progressive work and good deeds of Rev. Dr. Arthur Chang, Rev. Masando “Mike” Hiraoka and Dr. Masaharu Taniguchi.

Ft. Lauderdale, Mexico, Grand Cayman: Cruise away with us during the “Spirit at Sea” anniversary event in January 2018!

