Expanded Horizons »

Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your March 2017 issue. Talk about expansion: This issue covers a variety of thought-provoking topics from diverse voices in New Thought.

Spend the month with previous editor and reader favorite, Kathy Juline, as the Daily Guides resonate with her compassionate view of self-care and the world.

Speaker, life coach, author and rebel humanitarian Simran Singh (gracing the cover) takes Julie Mierau on a “quest for our humanity.”

New voices Carol Burbank, Ph.D., and Alberto Villoldo, Ph.D., bring their unique depth of experience and cultural perspectives (from Hawaii to shamanism) to our pages.

In these interesting times of transformation, career intuitive Sue Frederick shares practical tips for combating cynicism.

Contributing editor Dr. Jesse Jennings meditates on the 90th Psalm in honor of our 90th anniversary year.

And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s third decade during our monthly step back in time with founder Ernest Holmes. We honor the women of New Thought this month as well.

Join the conversation on Facebook as we draw ever closer to reaching a half a million Friends!

Ft. Lauderdale, Mexico, Grand Cayman: Cruise away with us during the “Spirit at Sea” anniversary event in January 2018! Call 1-800-828-4813 to reserve your cabin today with a fully refundable $250 deposit.

Ask for us at your local Barnes & Noble today!

Watch the latest video from Dr. David below:

