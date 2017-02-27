Expanded Horizons »
Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your March 2017 issue. Talk about expansion: This issue covers a variety of thought-provoking topics from diverse voices in New Thought.
- Spend the month with previous editor and reader favorite, Kathy Juline, as the Daily Guides resonate with her compassionate view of self-care and the world.
- Speaker, life coach, author and rebel humanitarian Simran Singh (gracing the cover) takes Julie Mierau on a “quest for our humanity.”
- New voices Carol Burbank, Ph.D., and Alberto Villoldo, Ph.D., bring their unique depth of experience and cultural perspectives (from Hawaii to shamanism) to our pages.
- In these interesting times of transformation, career intuitive Sue Frederick shares practical tips for combating cynicism.
- Contributing editor Dr. Jesse Jennings meditates on the 90th Psalm in honor of our 90th anniversary year.
- And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s third decade during our monthly step back in time with founder Ernest Holmes. We honor the women of New Thought this month as well.
- Join the conversation on Facebook as we draw ever closer to reaching a half a million Friends!
- Ft. Lauderdale, Mexico, Grand Cayman: Cruise away with us during the “Spirit at Sea” anniversary event in January 2018! Call 1-800-828-4813 to reserve your cabin today with a fully refundable $250 deposit.
Ask for us at your local Barnes & Noble today!
Watch the latest video from Dr. David below: