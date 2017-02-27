Expanded Horizons »

Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your March 2017 issue. Talk about expansion: This issue covers a variety of thought-provoking topics from diverse voices in New Thought.

  • Spend the month with previous editor and reader favorite, Kathy Juline, as the Daily Guides resonate with her compassionate view of self-care and the world.
  • Speaker, life coach, author and rebel humanitarian Simran Singh (gracing the cover) takes Julie Mierau on a “quest for our humanity.”
  • New voices Carol Burbank, Ph.D., and Alberto Villoldo, Ph.D., bring their unique depth of experience and cultural perspectives (from Hawaii to shamanism) to our pages.
  • In these interesting times of transformation, career intuitive Sue Frederick shares practical tips for combating cynicism.
  • Contributing editor Dr. Jesse Jennings meditates on the 90th Psalm in honor of our 90th anniversary year.
  • And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s third decade during our monthly step back in time with founder Ernest Holmes. We honor the women of New Thought this month as well.
