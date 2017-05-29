You Hold the Key »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your June 2017 issue, which features Unity minister Temple Hayes. Her journey of strength, hope and unconditional self-love is beautifully told by Julie Mierau.

Along with the cover feature on Hayes, we showcase our furry, winged and scaly best friends in our first-ever special section called “For the Love of Pets.”

In this month’s video, you’ll meet our sales manager, Tony Lobato, and his sweet former shelter dog, Rumi.

In the magazine, you’ll meet Millennial voice Aaron Ableman with his take on oneness in a feature called “I Am You.”

Popular author Dennis Merritt Jones shares five mindfulness practices and his perspective on “The Only Way Out … Is In” and how we are empowered to take control of our lives at any time.

As our 90th anniversary retrospectives continue, the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation takes you back to 1977-1987 with “The Force, The Key” as we honor Religious Science history and world events.

