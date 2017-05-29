You Hold the Key »
Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your June 2017 issue, which features Unity minister Temple Hayes. Her journey of strength, hope and unconditional self-love is beautifully told by Julie Mierau.
- Along with the cover feature on Hayes, we showcase our furry, winged and scaly best friends in our first-ever special section called “For the Love of Pets.”
- Readers can submit their favorite pet photos to LovePets@ScienceOfMind.com, and you can check our online Pet Photo Gallery regularly for new faces.
- In this month’s video, you’ll meet our sales manager, Tony Lobato, and his sweet former shelter dog, Rumi.
- In the magazine, you’ll meet Millennial voice Aaron Ableman with his take on oneness in a feature called “I Am You.”
- Popular author Dennis Merritt Jones shares five mindfulness practices and his perspective on “The Only Way Out … Is In” and how we are empowered to take control of our lives at any time.
- As our 90th anniversary retrospectives continue, the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation takes you back to 1977-1987 with “The Force, The Key” as we honor Religious Science history and world events.
