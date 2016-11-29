Spirit Is Calling »

The staff at Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is knowing a happy and peaceful New Year for you and your loved ones.

Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights your January 2017 issue.

  • This month’s cover features poet, philosopher and author Mark Nepo. His pursuit of universal knowledge can help kick start 2017.
  • Contributing editor and reader favorite Jesse Jennings is back with a story about mending the gap in Christ Consciousness.
  • New voice Cindy Sharp helps you get out of your own way and surrender to a higher truth in “Blocks to Blessings.”
  • And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s first decade and the birthday of our founder, Dr. Ernest Holmes, on January 21st.
  • Join the conversation on Facebook as we draw ever closer to reaching a half a million Friends!
  • Join us for the “Spirit at Sea” anniversary cruise in January 2018! Call 1-800-828-4813 to reserve your cabin today!

Ask for us at your local Barnes & Noble today!

Watch the latest video from Dr. David below:

Comments

comments