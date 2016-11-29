Spirit Is Calling »

The staff at Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is knowing a happy and peaceful New Year for you and your loved ones.

Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights your January 2017 issue.

This month’s cover features poet, philosopher and author Mark Nepo. His pursuit of universal knowledge can help kick start 2017.

Contributing editor and reader favorite Jesse Jennings is back with a story about mending the gap in Christ Consciousness.

New voice Cindy Sharp helps you get out of your own way and surrender to a higher truth in “Blocks to Blessings.”

And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s first decade and the birthday of our founder, Dr. Ernest Holmes, on January 21st.

