The staff at Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine is knowing a happy and peaceful New Year for you and your loved ones.
Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights your January 2017 issue.
- This month’s cover features poet, philosopher and author Mark Nepo. His pursuit of universal knowledge can help kick start 2017.
- Contributing editor and reader favorite Jesse Jennings is back with a story about mending the gap in Christ Consciousness.
- New voice Cindy Sharp helps you get out of your own way and surrender to a higher truth in “Blocks to Blessings.”
- And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s first decade and the birthday of our founder, Dr. Ernest Holmes, on January 21st.
