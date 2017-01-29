Celebrating Diversity »
Publisher Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights your February 2017 issue. It’s a diverse line-up of powerful voices with perspectives to guide your daily spiritual practice.
- Spend the month with the truth and wisdom of Eugene Holden, RScP. Holden has been writing the Daily Guides for nine consecutive years, and in honor of this and the publication’s 90th year, there are 28 tracks available for you at CDBaby.com. Receive a guided meditation and affirmation each day for just $14.99.
- Actor and activist John Beasley has a candid conversation with Julie Mierau.
- A new voice to the magazine, Michelle Medrano, shares her beauty tips for fearless female warriors.
- Mitch Horowitz shares his “Daily Seven.”
- And the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation celebrates the magazine’s second decade during our monthly step back in time with founder Ernest Holmes.
