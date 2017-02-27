The Evolution of New Thought »

Publisher and editor Dr. David Goldberg shares highlights from your April 2017 issue, which is all about advancing our thoughts, actions and lives to ignite global change. We also honor the history of this magazine and the Religious Science movement during our 90th anniversary year.

Step on the path with reader favorite, Rev. Dr. Michael Gott, with his uplifting and connected Daily Guides. As our founder Dr. Ernest Holmes said, we are open at the top and explore something new this month. Not only will you find Gott’s Guides, but Julie Mierau takes you into his personal spiritual journey in our cover story.

Mitch Horowitz is back this month to show you how to find your one chief, definite aim in life (based on his new book).

Previous editor Donna Mosher has an intimate conversation with HIV survivor David Patient and his work in the world.

As our 90th anniversary retrospectives continue, the Science of Mind Archives & Library Foundation takes you back to 1957-1967, a transformative decade for the magazine as both our founder Ernest Holmes and his beloved Hazel both made their transitions.

