Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots »

Roots & Shoots, founded by Jane Goodall, famed for her groundbreaking chimpanzee studies, brings together hundreds of thousands of youths in more than 130 countries “to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.”

The organization began in 1991 with 12 school children concerned about the environment. Now school children from around the world engage in projects ranging from beach cleanups to raising awareness about United Nations sustainable development goals, to saving donkeys from slaughter in Brazil and protecting abandoned cats and dogs in Spain’s Canary Islands.

In India, children are releasing peace balloons to carry messages across the region and charting the balloons’ progress. Another program seeks to connect students around the world via Skype conversations and videos to promote intercultural understanding, inspiration and idea-sharing.

For example, in 2014, 64,800 students gave 85,841 hours globally to their projects. Of their teachers, 92 percent said the students had increased compassion for people, animals and the environment after participating in the program.

Ernesto, one of the original students from 1992, went on to become a teacher and now works for Roots and Shoots in Tanzania where he has helped shepherd projects including scholarships for orphans, recycling awareness programs, Peace Day forums and environmental education trips. “It gives me hope for the world,” he says.

“Roots and Shoots is a family,” says Jesus of Mexico and California. “I come from a low-income family and I never imagined doing the things I have without Roots and Shoots. It opened many doors.”

Jesus became the first person in his family to attend college. He also has earned numerous youth achievement awards for his community service. Says Dr. Goodall, “We have a choice to use the gift of our lives to make a difference. It’s up to us to decide what kind of difference we’re going to make.”

Learn how to start a Roots & Shoots community at RootsAndShoots.org.

