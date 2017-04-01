Take Your Spirituality to New Depths and Get on Board Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2018

In honor of this magazine’s 90th anniversary year, join a life-changing lineup on board Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas® for the Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine “Spirit at Sea” cruise.

This is a six-night winter getaway with 400 like-minded beings and programming you won’t find anywhere else. It’s sure to be a trip of a lifetime, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and visiting two ports in Mexico and the Grand Cayman Islands.

Book your room today before they’re gone! For only a $250 fully refundable deposit, you can make sure the perfect cabin or suite is yours on this adventure. Call 1-800-828-4813 to talk to a service representative.

Click here for an event poster, and check out this video for what you can expect:

Get excited for the cruise with videos from our presenters and special guests, including Dr. Kenn Gordon, Temple Hayes, Crystal Davis, Ph.D., and Steve Burton, executive director of Centers for Spiritual Living.

Dr. Kenn Gordon, Spiritual Leader for Centers for Spiritual Living:

Rev. Temple Hayes:

Rev. Dr. Roger Teel and Erica Teel:

Crystal Davis, Ph.D.:

Steve Burton, Executive Director of Centers for Spiritual Living:

Benediction from Dr. Kenn for the Sunday, April 2, 2017, information session:

Comments

comments