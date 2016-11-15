Facing Some Negativity? Create a Gratitude Web »

A writing exercise in mindful appreciation that erases negativity

By Kathleen Fitzgerald

Dear Science of Mind Friends,

I’m a long-time subscriber to Science of Mind magazine, and I just want to share this idea I had recently. I discovered what I call a “gratitude web” early one morning while driving to work.

I was mentally giving thanks for having a job to go to; for the peace and quiet time while driving to work; for the light traffic at this time of morning; for the coffee I was enjoying; for the vehicle I own to get to my job; for the money from my job to put gas in the car.

Suddenly, each blessing I was grateful for led me to another, and I realized how it was like a web, with one blessing woven into another blessing. I then thought it might be fun to occasionally put this idea on paper and see how far I could take it in a written exercise of gratitude.

I realized I can also use this exercise as a tool to reverse negativity about a problem.

Below are a couple of examples:

» Gratitude Web: General Example

» Gratitude Web: Erasing Negativity Example

I’m old school in most of my endeavors, so both are hand drawn. But I suspect this process would lend itself very nicely to a computer application. Thanks for your excellent publication, and good wishes and blessings to all who work at and read Science of Mind.

