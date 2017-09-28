November 2017 Daily Guides by Rev. Dr. Christian Sørensen |

The Daily Guides have always been a beloved section of this publication. Each month, new spiritual guidance is imparted by members of the Centers for Spiritual Living communities. It’s lifelong insight you can’t find anywhere but Guide for Spiritual Living: Science of Mind magazine.

Each day brings two quotes from various wisdom teachers, a personal guide from the author’s life and a powerful affirmation.

In case you don’t subscribe, here’s an example of what you’re missing.

On November 1, 2017, Rev. Dr. Christian Sørensen reminds you to say “Yes” to your yes, whatever that may be on your spiritual path. He invites you to look into the trappings of the outer world and find strength and comfort in a greater knowing.

Say “Yes” to Your Yes

Affirmation: I embrace my greater good now.

There was a salesman who was working his way through a small town when he saw a happy little old man rocking on his front porch in a state of peace and contentment. He couldn’t resist the temptation of asking this old guy what his secret to life was. To the salesman’s surprise, the old man told him he smoked three to four packs of cigarettes a day, downed a couple quarts of whiskey, washed his junk-food meals down with a case of beer and went out late every night to party. The salesman, quite surprised with this lifestyle, asked him his age, to which the man replied he was 23.

You cannot violate the law of correspondence for too long without it coming back at you. When it does come around, it’s time for you to pay attention to what it is reflecting. Look to see where you are caught in the trappings of the world. You must be willing to acknowledge your strain. Seeing what’s out of balance doesn’t mean that you can’t return your gaze to a higher inner awareness. Your greater good is waiting, both to be shown to your inner sight and whispered into your ear, so it may be revealed for the entire world to see. It’s said that Spirit will never leave or forsake you. Spirit has already said yes to your greater good. It is just waiting for you to, no matter what the condition may be, say yes to your yes.

Quotes

Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

There is a place in us open to the Infinite. But when Spirit brings Its gifts, by pouring Itself through us, It can only give to us what we take. The taking is mental.

­ — Ernest Holmes, “Ebell Lectures on Spiritual Science” (page 81)

